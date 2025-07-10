Idol of Guru Gorakhnath desecrated in UP village

Muzaffarnagar: An idol of Guru Gorakhnath was allegedly desecrated by unidentified persons at a temple in Ghisukhera village here, triggering protests by villagers, police said on Wednesday. Circle Officer D Bajpai said police reached the spot soon after receiving information and launched an investigation into the matter.

The incident came to light when locals visited the temple in the morning and found the idol damaged.

According to residents, unidentified persons entered the temple premises late on Tuesday night and desecrated the idol.

Angered by the incident, villagers staged a sit-in protest demanding immediate arrest of the culprits and strict action against them.

Additional police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, officials said.

In another incident, two men were killed while three others injured when a speeding car lost control, crashed into a divider and overturned on a bypass here on Tuesday night in Hapur

According to police, the victims -- identified as Shoaib, Faiz, Sahil, Ali and Harshit Gupta, all residents of Delhi --” were returning from a trip to Nainital.

As their car approached the Bachlota flyover in Babu Garh area, it lost control, hit the divider and overturned, they said.

Shoaib and Faiz died on the spot, while Sahil, Ali and Harshit sustained injuries.

Babu Garh Station House Officer Mahendra Singh said the injured were admitted to the hospital and the bodies were sent for

post-mortem.