If Cong high command has to decide on leadership, they should do it before Feb

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that if the Congress high command has to decide anything on the leadership issue, they should do it before the budget preparation in February.

He said, whether the leadership should be changed or not will be decided by the Congress high command.

“The budget preparation will begin in February, roughly one more month. If the high command has to decide anything on this issue, they should decide before that,” Parameshwara said in response to a question on the leadership issue.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “Someone will have to prepare the budget, right? The budget has to be presented based on the assurance we have given to the people of the state. It will be done.”

Siddaramaiah, amid speculations about leadership change, had last month asserted that he would present his record 17th Budget next year.

The CM, who also holds the finance portfolio, had presented his 16th budget in March. The 2026-27 Budget is likely to be presented in March next year.

To a question regarding some people staging a demonstration in Delhi, during the recent Congress Working Committee meeting, demanding that Prameshwara be made the CM, the Home minister said, “Those who say that Prameshwara should become CM, they would have said it out of affection towards me. How can I tell them not to say such things? You seem to be suggesting that I should tell them not to say such things.”

On reports of a team of Congress leaders meeting AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal in Delhi, with a demand to make Parameshwara CM in case of leadership change, he said, “The Congress high command will have all the information. They will take information from the general secretary, and they also gather information in their own way.”

“They know what has to be decided and when. Whether the leadership should be changed or not. All of this will be decided by them,” he added. Parameshwara, who had served as state Congress chief in the past, had himself last month said that he too was in the race to become the CM. Also, there has been demand for a “Dalit CM” within the Congress in case of leadership change, with Parameshwara as one of the prime contenders.

There have been speculations within the party circles too about Siddaramaiah’s faction preferring Parameshwara or other senior leaders among them for the CM post, in case of any changes.