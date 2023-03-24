If Muslim candidate not fielded in Bhatkal, Muslim women threaten to go for NOTA

Bhatkal: The women of the Muslim community demanded that a Muslim candidate should be fielded in Bhatkal constituency of Uttara Kannada district. The demand to field a Muslim candidate for the Bhatkal assembly constituency is increasing day by day. More than 100 women came to the office of the Tanzeem organization and demanded that a Muslim candidate be fielded in Bhatkal. They also warned that if Tanzeem did not back down from its decision, they would have to resort to NOTA vote in the elections.. They also submitted a request to the organization in this regard.

The meeting was held on Tuesday in the background of the ongoing discussion regarding fielding a Muslim candidate in Bhatkal. A meeting of Sarva Jamaat representatives had decided not to field a Muslim candidate. Many youths are protesting against this decision in social media. Meanwhile, there was a new development on Wednesday and women also raised their voices.

Aisha Turfa Ajaib of Bhatkal Youth Girls Wing has submitted a petition to Tanzeem organization and the decision taken by Tanzeem on March 20 has been severely criticized. Tanzim has been asked to reconsider its decision and take a decision in favour of the Muslim candidate. It is alleged in the petition that the decision was taken without taking into confidence the Executive Committee and the Political Panel of Tanzim.

Tanzeem general secretary Abdul Rakhib MJ received the petition in the absence of Tanzeem president Inayatullah Shabandri. He said that he will put this demand in the executive meeting. 'It is ironic that a Muslim candidate is not fielded in Bhatkala assembly constituency, which has more than 60,000 Muslim voters. So far none of the MLAs have not listened to any of our problems' he said. 'We were not taken care of even in tough conditions like Covid. Tanzeem organization has provided us with all the facilities but we could not have representation ion assembly hence it is must to field a Muslim candidate as once he becomes an MLA, the problems of the Muslim community will be answered' he added.