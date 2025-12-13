IIM- B placement panel resigns amid recruitment clause row

Bengaluru: After the placement committee at IIM Bangalore resigned over allegation that a recruitment clause was revoked in a way that selectively benefitted the committee members, the institute on Friday said the matter was “under internal review”.

The 20-member placement committee stepped down on December 10 and in a letter addressed to the Institute’s Career Development Services and students, it said the decision was taken collectively.

“As a result, support for all activities related to the Lateral and Final Placements Process 2026 from the Placement Committee stands suspended until further notice,” the letter said.

Career Development Services are handled by 20 student representatives from postgraduate programmes under the supervision of faculty members. In a statement, IIMB said the matter was currently under internal review in accordance with the Institute’s process framework.

“Student well-being is paramount and central to the values which IIM Bangalore upholds,” it added, without divulging further details. The pre-placement process for lateral and final placements usually begins from December with interviews for final placements scheduled for February every year.