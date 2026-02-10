Malreddy Ranga Reddy threatens resignation over Cabinet berth

Ibrahimpatnam MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy made a forceful demand on Monday for a ministerial position for the Ranga Reddy district. He asserted that he would not hesitate to resign from his post if caste considerations are used as a reason to overlook the district for representation in the Cabinet.

Speaking to the media, he assured the party high command that he would actively work to ensure the victory of any candidate from a different community should they be given a ticket in his place. He emphasised that a ministerial berth must be allocated to the district following the elections. Highlighting his extensive contributions to the region’s development, Ranga Reddy declared his readiness to take any necessary steps for the welfare of the local people.

These comments follow widespread rumours that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had assured a ministerial post to former MP Ranjith Reddy.

However, the Chief Minister has since clarified that no such assurance was given regarding a Cabinet position for the former MP.