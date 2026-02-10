Pre-paid meters for govt power services: APSPDCL CMD

Tirupati: APSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Siva Sankar Lotheti said pre-paid features for already installed smart meters serving government power needs in Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, Kadapa, Anantapuram, Sri Sathya Sai, Kurnool, and Nandyal districts.

CMD held a review meeting with company directors and chief general managers here on Monday.

CMD Lotheti explained that smart meters are being installed to deliver better electricity services through modern technology.

So far, they have set up meters for 16,802 services in Nellore, 19,460 in Tirupati, 13,871 in Chittoor, 13,311 in Annamayya, 16,829 in Kadapa, 8,136 in Ananthapur, 6,717 in Sri Sathya Sai, 10,457 in Kurnool, and 9,836 in Nandyal.

These cover corporation and municipality areas, water works, street lights, government institutions, and offices.

He also said steps are now underway to convert all these into pre-paid meters, with e-wallets available for easy recharging.

Users can track electricity usage anytime, save power to cut bills, and develop better responsibility. The company plans to extend pre-paid smart meters to other consumers in phases.

Meanwhile, the "Dial Your CMD" programme also conducted at the corporate office received 39 complaints and CMD Loteti assured quick fixes.

