IIMB to host two-day global symposium on economic development

Bengaluru: The Economics area at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) will host the second edition of the Symposium on Evidence of Economic Development (SEED) on June 28 and 29, 2025. The two-day is set to convene a distinguished panel of researchers from leading global institutions to present empirical work in the areas of behavioural economics, firm dynamics, and development outcomes.

Curated by Prof. Pavel Chakraborty (University of Lancaster), Prof. Anindya Chakrabarti (IIM Ahmedabad), and Prof. Ritwik Banerjee (Chairperson, Economics Area, IIMB), the symposium continues its mission of promoting rigorous evidence-based research in development economics. Day 1 will open with two sessions focused on behavioural economics, covering topics such as gender gaps in science education, rural infrastructure’s role in market access, and conflict resolution.

Later sessions will shift focus to firm-level dynamics and market behaviour, including analyses of bureaucrat assignment mechanisms, telecommunications market spillovers, and credit supply shocks. Day 2 will explore development-related themes, beginning with research on healthcare access, land inequality, cash transfers, and social norms. The concluding session will address the influence of neighbourhood attitudes on the acceptance of intimate partner violence in India, based on data from the National Family Health Survey.