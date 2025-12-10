Illegal liquor sales in some parts of state can be regularised

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday suggested that illegal liquor sales, bars in some parts of the state can be regularised. Participating in a discussion in the Assembly on an issue raised by JD(S) floor leader C B Suresh Babu, who alleged that the liquor was being sold illegally at petty shops in his Chikkanayakanahalli constituency, the Deputy CM said that he recently requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to legalise unauthorised bars in the coastal region of the state.

“In the coastal belt, we are not permitting bars in some places. Still, beer is being sold there on the beaches. Instead, we should officially give them licences, in my opinion. Instead of illegal sales taking place on beaches, licences can be given to them. This is my personal opinion,” he said. Further advocating regularisation of possession of liquor beyond permissible limits, Shivaumar said, “There are restrictions that one can’t keep more than seven bottles at home, but we keep getting bottles from visitors. So some regularisation should be done, or else there will be Income Tax cases and raids. Whether we know it or not, these things are happening illegally. So we need to discuss regularisation.”

Senior BJP MLA Suresh Kumar emphatically asked the government to permit the supply of liquor on quick commerce platforms, stating that it will increase the government’s income. He also said, according to the information available to him, that the gig workers were being used to deliver drugs through quick commerce platforms, and the government should not demonstrate its helplessness in this regard. “Society and youngsters are getting spoiled,” he stated. Responding to this, Home Minister G Parameashwara requested Suresh Kumar to share the information he has regarding drugs being delivered through quick commerce platforms.