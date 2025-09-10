  • Menu
Impersonator posing as Min seeks favour from Governor

Bengaluru: An impersonator posing as Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan allegedly attempted to cheat Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot over the phone three days ago, sources in Raj Bhavan said on Tuesday. According to officials, the call was received on Saturday afternoon.The caller, introducing himself as Dharmendra Pradhan, sought a favour in connection with some work.

“Sensing something amiss, the Governor chose to wait, expecting a follow-up call. When no further communication came, Gehlot contacted the Union minister’s office to verify. Pradhan categorically denied making any such call,” an officer told PTI.

Subsequently, the Governor alerted the jurisdictional Deputy Commissioner of Police and sought a detailed investigation, the sources said. Preliminary inquiries suggest the call originated from Kolkata, they added.

