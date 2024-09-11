Implementation of new rule at SMVT railway station irks passengers

Bengaluru: Vehicles coming to pick up and drop passengers at Baiyyappanahalli railway station in Bengaluru will have to pay parking fee from Monday. A new rule has been implemented at Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Station. If the vehicles stay in the station premises for more than ten minutes then parking fee should be paid. There is no charge for pick up and drop off within ten minutes. Even if it is eleven minutes, the money has to be paid.

If it takes more than ten minutes to enter the station, such vehicle owners can park their vehicles in the parking stand at the station. When Minister of State for Railways V Somanna was questioned about this new rule, he said that he will talk to the railway officials and take action.

The charges are Rs 40 per vehicle for two-wheelers from ten minutes to twenty minutes. Rs 50 fixed for three-wheelers and four-wheelers. For 20 to 30 minutes, the charge is Rs 100 per vehicle for two- wheelers, and Rs 200 for three-wheelers and four-wheelers. After 30 minutes there is a charge of Rs 250 per vehicle for two-wheelers, Rs 500 for three-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Passengers are expressing outrage over the new rule of the Railway Department. Trains do not arrive on time. At that time, one has to come to pick up the family members. How to pay for it? How can that also be charged so expensively? Auto drivers and bike riders are expressing outrage that if all the hard earned money is given to them, how can we live. When the motorists come to pick up and drop their passengers, they park their vehicles in the attic of the railway station. This will cause inconvenience to passengers. Railway officials are saying that this rule has been implemented. This type of rule is not correct for motorists alone. This will cause trouble. They are expressing outrage that they cannot pay the money.