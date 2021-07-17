In Karnataka, Locals Paddle Through A River Stream Carrying A 70-Year-Old Woman On Stretcher In The Absence Of A Bridge

A 70-year-old lady with a fracture was carried across a raging stream in a stretcher. The region has been dealing with this issue for some time as there was a dire need for a bridge, which resulted in taking a patient to a hospital as a secondary concern compared to getting them to an ambulance. This incident took place in the Sullia taluk of Karnataka's Marasanka village.



After the photos were circulated and got viral, panchayat officials visited Marasanka village and promised to address the need for a bridge. With the visit of the panchayat, still the people, on the other hand, are not optimistic. It is acceptable to say that mankind is still alive thanks to the actions of a few kind and considerate humans.

Sathish Naik, whose mother-in-law, Devaki, whose leg was fractured said that it had become the village's latest medical emergency. Naik explained that on Tuesday, my mother-in-law, who is deaf and hard of hearing, collapsed and shattered her leg. She was in excruciating pain and couldn't walk at all. Despite the fact that a doctor came to see us, he recommended that she be brought to the hospital. He continued that She is being hospitalized at a government hospital and has to undergo surgery. Crossing the stream that joins the Payaswini river is difficult, and the water level is roughly 5 feet during the monsoon and might rise at any time. They took the stretcher home as soon as the ambulance arrived and moved her about 300 meters to the ambulance with the help of neighbours.

S Angara, a Sullia MLA and minister, said a project to build 23 bridges is awaiting financial permission. The assurances were only made from the panchayat towards the Lok Sabha elections. He stated that there are 76 villages in total, all of which are bordered by rivers or streams. He also mentioned that there are 1,000 bridges needed, but only 400 have been completed so far. The village includes nine dwellings and is part of the Jalsoor gram panchayat. It is 10 kilometers from Sullia. Hanumantha Rayappa, Sullia Zila panchayat's assistant executive engineer, who visited Marasanka, said the locality needs a 15-foot-wide bridge with approach roads on both ends. According to him, the project will cost roughly Rs 40 lakh.