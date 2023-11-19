India-Australia final match live telecast by Govt: Fan travels 90 km from a village to watch match

Bellary: The World Cup cricket fever is raging across the country. India and Australia are going to play at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The state government is giving gifts to the fans to witness the fight between two greatest teams. The State Youth Empowerment and Sports Department has issued a circular to telecast the final match live in the district centres. In this background, a fan has arrived in Koppal city from a village 90 km away

One of the cricket lover, Ramesh, a resident of Adavibavi village in Kushtagi taluk, has come from 90 kms to Koppal city, due to power crisis in his village. Responding to the media, Ramesh said that there is no power connection in my village, So I have come to Koppal. There was a relative marriage. However, I left and came to watch cricket. He said that he came to Koppal after paying a bus charge of Rs 100.

A circular has been issued to facilitate the public and sportspersons to watch the match in all the district stadiums of the state and instructed to install LED screens. As per the order of the government, arrangements have been made for live broadcasting in the respective district stadiums, and the district administration has also prepared to install a huge LED screen for free viewing by the public. Police have also been deployed for security.