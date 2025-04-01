India’s first dedicated toilet for the third gender inaugurated in Bengaluru

Bengaluru : In a ground-breaking initiative, India’s first dedicated public toilet for the third gender was inaugurated in front of Upparpete Police Station, Bengaluru. This gender-neutral and accessible facility has been developed in collaboration with Rotary International District 3192 and Sulabh International, marking a significant step towards inclusive public infrastructure.

Speaking at the inauguration, RI Director KP Nagesh emphasized Rotary’s century-long commitment to social service. “For the first time in the country, a separate toilet has been built for the third gender.

This initiative aims to create gender-neutral and accessible public sanitation facilities across all districts under the CSR grant*, in partnership with Sulabh International,” he stated.

Highlighting the project’s significance, RI V Srinivasa Murthy, Charter Governor of Rotary International District 3192, said, “This initiative is a major step towards making our city more inclusive and accessible. We hope this sets a model for public infrastructure projects across the country.” The facility is designed to provide a safe, dignified, and accessible space for the third gender, all gender communities, and the differently-abled. It is equipped with Gender-neutral design, Ensuring inclusivity, Wheelchair accessibility, Barrier-free and convenient, High standards of cleanliness and maintenance, Emergency assistance system and Enhancing user safety.