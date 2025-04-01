Live
- Traffic police to enhance emergency response during Brain Injury Awareness Month
- Building Strategic Infrastructure: A new dawn in J&K and Northeast region
- E-Khata to be available within two days after application is sent: BBMP
- Misappropriation of Rs 669.92 cr under MNREGA in State
- Central govt violating Article 93 of Constitution: MP Sagar Khandre
- India’s first dedicated toilet for the third gender inaugurated in Bengaluru
- CM Revanth Reddy to convene a meeting regarding HCU issue
- Kajol’s witty take on motherhood goes viral
- Screen use during bedtime may raise your risk of insomnia by 59pc
- Encouraging students to develop advanced solutions using LLM, Gen AI
India’s first dedicated toilet for the third gender inaugurated in Bengaluru
In a ground-breaking initiative, India’s first dedicated public toilet for the third gender was inaugurated in front of Upparpete Police Station, Bengaluru.
Bengaluru : In a ground-breaking initiative, India’s first dedicated public toilet for the third gender was inaugurated in front of Upparpete Police Station, Bengaluru. This gender-neutral and accessible facility has been developed in collaboration with Rotary International District 3192 and Sulabh International, marking a significant step towards inclusive public infrastructure.
Speaking at the inauguration, RI Director KP Nagesh emphasized Rotary’s century-long commitment to social service. “For the first time in the country, a separate toilet has been built for the third gender.
This initiative aims to create gender-neutral and accessible public sanitation facilities across all districts under the CSR grant*, in partnership with Sulabh International,” he stated.
Highlighting the project’s significance, RI V Srinivasa Murthy, Charter Governor of Rotary International District 3192, said, “This initiative is a major step towards making our city more inclusive and accessible. We hope this sets a model for public infrastructure projects across the country.” The facility is designed to provide a safe, dignified, and accessible space for the third gender, all gender communities, and the differently-abled. It is equipped with Gender-neutral design, Ensuring inclusivity, Wheelchair accessibility, Barrier-free and convenient, High standards of cleanliness and maintenance, Emergency assistance system and Enhancing user safety.