  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

India’s first UPI-powered bank branch opens in Koramangala

India’s first UPI-powered bank branch opens in Koramangala
x
Highlights

Bengaluru: India’s first fully UPI-based bank branch has been launched by fintech firm Slice in Koramangala, Bengaluru. This new branch offers...

Bengaluru: India’s first fully UPI-based bank branch has been launched by fintech firm Slice in Koramangala, Bengaluru. This new branch offers customers a completely card-less and paperless banking experience using only UPI for deposits, withdrawals, and ac-count management.

Located on 80 Feet Road in Koramangala, this pilot branch replaces debit cards with UPI apps, allowing customers to deposit and withdraw cash through UPI-integrated ATMs and digital kiosks.

Customers can open savings accounts instantly using in-branch tablets.

A robot assistant is also deployed inside the branch to guide visitors through the digital processes. A video showing the robot assistant and UPI-driven banking at the branch has gone viral on social media.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick