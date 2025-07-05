India’s first UPI-powered bank branch opens in Koramangala

Bengaluru: India’s first fully UPI-based bank branch has been launched by fintech firm Slice in Koramangala, Bengaluru. This new branch offers customers a completely card-less and paperless banking experience using only UPI for deposits, withdrawals, and ac-count management.

Located on 80 Feet Road in Koramangala, this pilot branch replaces debit cards with UPI apps, allowing customers to deposit and withdraw cash through UPI-integrated ATMs and digital kiosks.

Customers can open savings accounts instantly using in-branch tablets.

A robot assistant is also deployed inside the branch to guide visitors through the digital processes. A video showing the robot assistant and UPI-driven banking at the branch has gone viral on social media.