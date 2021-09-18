India's Highest Covid Jab Benchmark For Single Day Is s surpassed By Karnataka

Karnataka led the effort with 28.4 lakh doses of Covid vaccine doses administered, breaking all day vaccination records and ending as the state with the largest number of vaccinations in the mega-vaccination mela, termed as a present to PM Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday.



Karnataka came in first, followed by Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in second and third place, respectively. While thirteen districts across Karnataka were able to reach more than 100% of their day's targets, led by Bengaluru Urban, which obtained 143 percent of the targeted 50,000 vaccines. Karnataka received 92 percent of the projected 31,75,000 vaccination doses, with 29,09,163 doses delivered. On Friday, it reached a cumulative dose count of five crore.

Over 12,000 Covid vaccinations were given out across the state as part of the vaccination drive. BBMP area includes (3.98 lakh doses), which covers different areas such as Belagavi (2.39 lakh doses), Dakshina Kannada (1.33 lakh), Ballari (1.33 lakh), Tumakuru (1.24 lakh), and Mandya (1.24 lakh) are the leading districts (1.15 lakh). Aside from Bengaluru Urban, the districts of Shivamogga, Dharwad, Ramanagara, Hassan, Davanagere, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Tumakuru, Haveri, and Bagalkot all exceeded their expectations by more than 100%. With Friday's performance, the total number of pills provided in September in the state has risen to 87 lakh.

Meanwhile, on Friday, experts praised the initiative but stressed it must continue to guarantee that the entire population is immunized by the end of December. Prof Sashikumar Ganesan, Chairman, Indian Institute of Science's Department of Computational and Data Sciences, described the coverage of over two crore vaccines as spectacular.