Indira canteen built on graveyard sparks protests in Hubballi

Hubballi: The construction of an Indira Canteen in the Mantoora Road graveyard in Hubballi has ignited a heated controversy, leading to protests by local residents and community leaders. The issue came to a head on Thursday) when the SatyaharishchandraRudrabhoomi Development Welfare Committee organized a march from Mantoora Road to the Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) office, demanding the immediate relocation of the canteen. Tensions flared as angry protesters, including residents from the surrounding areas, voiced their strong opposition to the decision to build a canteen on sacred burial grounds. During the protest, a local woman, Pramila Kotari, lashed out at MLA Prasad Abbayya, holding him responsible for the controversial decision. “We have come crying to the graveyard,” Kotari exclaimed in frustration. “Does Abbayya have any sense? Could he not find any other place? If MLA Abbayya’s wife or father dies, will he eat at the canteen there?” Her comments sharply criticized the MLA for what many in the community see as an insensitive decision.

The canteen, which was constructed in just two days by breaking down part of the compound wall of the Hindu cemetery, has become a flashpoint for public outrage. On September 16, Sri Ram Sene founder Pramod Muthalik addressed the issue, expressing his strong disapproval. “Indira Canteen has been built overnight, right after demolishing the compound of a Hindu cemetery,” Muthalik stated. He demanded the immediate relocation of the canteen, warning that if the authorities fail to act, his organization would take matters into their own hands and remove the canteen.

Muthalik further challenged the government to build a similar canteen in a Muslim cemetery if they had the courage to do so, adding a communal dimension to the issue, which has already raised concerns of escalating tensions. Now, the Rudrabhoomi Development Protection Committee has entered the fray, intensifying the call for action.

Their participation in the protests adds significant pressure on the local authorities to address the growing dissatisfaction surrounding the construction.

The Indira Canteen initiative, designed to provide affordable meals to the public, has generally been welcomed across Karnataka as a social welfare scheme. However, the decision to build one on the grounds of a cemetery has triggered a debate over land use and respect for religious sentiments.