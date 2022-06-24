Indo-Swiss partnership ushers in cleaning revolution through Cleanfix-Schevaran

Mysuru: Cleanfix Reinigungs systeme AG, a global leader in robotic hygiene and cleaning machines has partnered with Mysuru-based cleaning solutions manufacturer Schevaran Laboratories Pvt. Ltd to launch the Cleanfix–Schevaran Manufacturing facility in Mysuru. The facility will produce high-end cleaning machines and equipment.

The Cleanfix India Manufacturing Facility located in Thandya in Nanjangud Taluk, Mysuru was inaugurated at the hands of the Chief Guest Dr. Ralf Heckner, Ambassador of Switzerland to India and Bhutan. H HYaduveerKrishnadattaChamaraja Wadiyar, Maharaja of Mysuru graced the occasion as a Guest of Honour.

The JV between CleanfixReinigungssysteme AG of Switzerland and Schevaran Laboratories Pvt. Ltd, an integrated player with a strong footing of 36 years in the Indian hygiene and cleaning industry, will see the rollout of state-of-the-art Swiss Engineered made in India products. At an Investment of over Rs 110 crore, Cleanfix-Schevaran manufacturing facility will be one of the largest in the cleaning machine and equipment industry.

The one-of-its-kind facility will manufacture 20 types of machines ranging from the simplest to the ability to make complex robotics. These machines offer automated cleaning solutions for a variety of uses ranging from large-sized spaces like warehouses, malls, and railway stations to smaller and more complex areas like corporate workspaces.

The machines from Cleanfix-Schevaran focus on delivering a high level of efficiency while not compromising on the institution's sustainability goals. Cleanfix-Schevaran will leverage the AI and robotics abilities of the Cleanfix Development Centre in delivering state-of-the-art Automated Cleaning Solutions in India.

With a 50,000 sq ft operational facility, the plant focuses on Sustainability in the Environment, Process, and Community. By investing in Solar Technology and Rain Water harvesting, Cleanfix-Schevaran has ensured its energy and resource self-reliance. Forty percent of the facility is covered in forestry. Over time, the JV will invest in the local community through its various initiatives.

"This Indo-Swiss JV in manufacturing will pave the way for Cleanfix-Schevaran to emerge as a strong player in the cleaning equipment industry. We look forward to a growth that is not just sustainable but also responsible. There will be tremendous focus on automation and robotic cleaning which is really the need of the hour," said Alex Cherian Kumbukattu, Managing Director, Cleanfix- Schevaran India.