Internal bickering in BJP hampering development: Kumaraswamy

Mysuru: Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said that internal bickering in the BJP was hampering the State's development.

Reacting to BJP leader B Y Vijayendra not getting the party ticket to contest the Legislative Council polls, Kumaraswamy said, "We will have to wait and watch for the next 10 months. Many reports say the State's development has been hampered because of internal differences in the State BJP. There is also groupism. All these things are likely to set the party back. I don't know if other parties will be benefited because of this but the ruling party is likely to be affected."

On the development of Mandya, the JD(S) leader said, "I totally disagree with Congress leader Siddaramaiah. What is his contribution here? KR Pet, Nagamangala and Pandavapura are getting water because of H D Deve Gowda. Siddaramaiah has done nothing for this region. We had plans for Mandya but our government was ousted."

"We were planning to invest Rs 400 crore for the revival of Mysugar. I can give a list of districts that got funds during my government. Siddaramaiah only talks but does nothing." On communal tension in the State, Kumaraswamy said, "I don't know where we are heading? There could be a change in the political landscape in the State whenever the State Assembly elections are held."

Reacting to the demand from Hindu organisations that the government take back land from mosques allegedly built in place of temples, he said, "If erstwhile ruler Tipu Sultan comes in dream and demands return of the land donated by him to temples, will they oblige?"

He said the BJP was doing all this to get political mileage, but it wouldn't succeed.