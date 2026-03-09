Int’l cruise liner MS Sirena calls at New M’lore Port

Mangaluru: The international cruise liner MS Sirena called at the New Mangalore Port on Saturday, marking the third cruise vessel arrival of the ongoing season.

The ship, sailing under the Marshall Islands flag and operated by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, arrived at the port around 9 a.m. from Kochi as part of its international itinerary covering Colombo, Kochi, Mangaluru, Goa and Mumbai.

According to port officials, the vessel carried 619 passengers and 390 crew members.

Passengers were received at the cruise terminal with a traditional welcome arranged by the New Mangalore Port Authority in coordination with tourism stakeholders.

During their stay in the city, visitors were taken on guided tours to several prominent attractions including the Gokarnanatheshwara Temple, St Aloysius Chapel and the Thousand Pillar Jain Temple, besides visits to local markets.

Cultural programmes featuring traditional performances and meditation sessions were also organised to showcase the cultural and spiritual heritage of the region.

Port authorities said the arrival of international cruise vessels was helping position Mangaluru as an emerging cruise tourism destination on India’s west coast. The ship is scheduled to depart later in the evening for Mormugao.