iQOO 15R launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 delivering flagship performance in a perfect fit design

Bengaluru; High-performance smartphone brand iQOO has launched its latest flagship contender, the iQOO 15R, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and backed by a massive 7,600mAh battery in an ultra-slim 7.90mm design.

Designed around iQOO’s “Perfect Fit” philosophy, the 6.59-inch device is engineered for comfortable one-hand use, targeting young professionals who seamlessly switch between work, gaming and entertainment. The smartphone is claimed to be India’s slimmest handset featuring a 7,600mAh battery.

At its core, the iQOO 15R runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform built on TSMC’s 3nm process, delivering an AnTuTu score of over 3.5 million. The chipset offers 36% higher CPU performance, 46% improved NPU performance and enhanced GPU efficiency. The device is paired with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage for faster multitasking and app performance.

The phone also features iQOO’s proprietary SuperComputing Chip Q2, enabling stable 144 FPS gaming, along with a 6.5K IceCore VC Cooling Chamber for sustained performance. It runs OriginOS 6.0 based on Android 16 and comes with four years of software updates and six years of security support.

Other highlights include a Sony LYT-700V OIS camera, 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED EyeCare display, and IP68 & IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The iQOO 15R is priced at ₹44,999 (net effective ₹40,999) for the 8GB+256GB variant, ₹47,999 (net ₹43,999) for 12GB+256GB, and ₹52,999 (net ₹48,999) for 12GB+512GB. It will be available in Triumph Silver and Dark Knight. Pre-booking begins February 24 on Amazon.in and other retail platforms, with sales starting March 3.