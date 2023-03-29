Is Kudligi BJP MLA joining Congress?

Bengaluru: The sitting BJP MLA from Kudligi assembly NY Gopalkrishna to resign from BJP. He will be joining the Congress party before the upcoming assembly election.It is said that MLA Gopal Krishna met Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar during the screening committee meeting held on the outskirts of the city on Monday. It is learned that Gopal Krishna has been assured of a ticket from the Congress. Earlier, he was with Congress and has won the polls and represented the Molakalmuru constituency from 1997 to 2013.

He lost to Thippeswamy in 2013, who had then contested from Sriramulu's BSR party. In 2018, the Congress refused to give him ticket, so he joined BJP and won assembly elections from Kudligi. Gopal Krishna is well known among the locals in Molakalmuru constituency, also there was news of senior Congress leader Ugrappa and former ZP member Yogesh Babu seeking ticket for Molakalmuru constituency.

Whereas, Thippeswamy, who had been constantly attacking minister Sriramulu, had recently joined the BJP on February 25 in Sriramulu's presence.Former MLA S Thippeswamy has joined the BJP and the BJP leaders have lashed out against Transport Minister B Sriramulu. The leaders have expressed their displeasure that Sriramulu has taken a unilateral decision.

The countdown to Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 has started. Elections are likely to be announced at any moment. In such a situation, differences erupt in political parties. Dissension has erupted in BJP in Molakalmuru Assembly Constituency of Chitradurgadistrict.

Thippeswamy had waged a war against Sriramulu for the last five years. In 2018, he declared war against Sriramulu as he contested from the BJP. Former MLA S Thippeswamy, who later joined the Congress, now again left the Congress and joined the BJP a few days ago. While another BJP ticket aspirant EttinhattiGowdru has reacted to the fact that S Tippeswamy is being portrayed as a BJP candidate. Sriramulu has looted the constituency itself. No development work has been done. He said that the person suggested by Sriramulu is not needed in our constituency.

BJP district general secretary Jayapalaya's birthday programme was organised in Kaluvehalli village in Molakalmuru constituency and during the program dissent erupted against Sriramulu. There are BJP ticket aspirants like Jayapalaya, Thippeswamy, EttinahattiGowdru, Prabhakar, former GPM member Nagireddy and other leaders participated in the program.

He has expressed outrage against Transport Minister Sriramulu. Former MLA Thippeswamy has been requested not to give BJP ticket. BJP ticket aspirants Jayapalaya, ThippeswamyEttinahattiGaudru and Prabhakar Mass Naik have demanded to give tickets to any one of the three. Other aspirants are united against former MLA S Thippeswamy. This may cause damage to the BJP party in the Molakalmuru constituency. However, the constituency requires a lot of developmental work like water, road, hospital and other basic infrastructure to be provided in this dry region.