 Israel donates 100 oxygen concentrators to business partner BEL as goodwill gesture

Bengaluru: Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Israel's leading aerospace and aviation manufacturer has donated 100 numbers of Oxygen Concentrators to Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) as a mark of good gesture during pandemic time, and in view of its long-standing business relationship with BEL.



Oxygen Concentrators are used to separate oxygen from ambient air and administer to COVID-19 patients. The O2 Concentrator aids in enhancing the percentage of Oxygen administered to patients and is very useful in cases of Covid patients when their oxygen saturation level drops below 94 percent.

The Oxygen Concentrator, donated by IAI, was handed over by Anandi Ramalingam, Director (Marketing), BEL, to Shivakumaran K M, Director (HR), today at BEL Corporate Office in Bangalore, in the presence of senior BEL officers.

Ramalingam said: "We would like to express our sincere, heartfelt thanks to IAI for its pro-active and timely support in providing a large number of oxygen concentrators to BEL. It is a kind, thoughtful and generous gesture from IAI to have extended a prompt helping hand for our employees and their families who are facing extreme hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Shivakumaran added,"The 100 Oxygen Concentrators will be dispatched for use at our nine Units spread across the country. This critical care equipment is much needed during a time when we are facing shortage of Oxygen and can also be used for home care for our employees in cases of emergencies."