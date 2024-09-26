ITC Sunfeast - First Bakery Cafe

Bengaluru: ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations, after making a strong mark in the food-delivery space with a popular range of Croissants and Pull-Apart Bagels, today announced the launch of its first Bakery Café at the FabIndia Experience Store in Whitefield, Bangalore. This launch marks a significant milestone in the brand s journey, from a cloud-kitchen bakery to an omni-channel brand, bringing an elevated bakery café experience to Bangaloreans.

This thoughtfully designed café brings a premium culinary experience to Bangaloreans with a curated selection of products, including Croissants & Sandwiches, Pull-Apart Bagels Bagel Toasties, Desserts Pastries and Celebration Cakes, each crafted by culinary experts of ITC with top-quality ingredients and tailored to the Indian palate. These baked delicacies are served with ITC’s Sunbean Gourmet Coffee, elevating the culinary.