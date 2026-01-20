Atishi flags law and order, seeks HM’s Intervention

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressing deep concern over what she described as the steadily worsening law and order situation in the national capital. In her letter, she cited a series of serious criminal incidents from recent months and questioned the safety of women, senior citizens, and ordinary citizens, while seeking urgent intervention and a personal meeting to discuss concrete corrective measures.

In the letter, Atishi referred to the daylight killing of Rachna Yadav, a resident welfare association president and Aam Aadmi Party worker, who was shot dead in a busy residential colony near the residence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. She noted that the attacker managed to escape easily after the incident. Atishi wrote that Yadav was a key eyewitness in her husband’s murder case and was scheduled to depose before a court on February 7, 2026. She said the incident exposes serious lapses in the city’s security arrangements, particularly in areas considered sensitive and high-profile.

The opposition leader also drew attention to a car bomb explosion near the Red Fort on November 10, 2025, in which 13 people were killed and several others injured. She said the attack, which took place close to one of the country’s most important historical monuments, raised alarming questions about public safety and counter-terror preparedness in the capital.