Amazon Debuts Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 Gen 4 in India, Hints at Alexa Plus Rollout

Amazon has strengthened its smart home portfolio in India with the launch of two new smart displays — the Echo Show 11 and the fourth-generation Echo Show 8. Designed as all-in-one home companions, the new devices bring upgraded displays, enhanced audio, and more intelligent automation features, positioning them as everyday assistants for modern households.

One of the most noticeable changes comes in the design. Both devices feature edge-to-edge glass displays with slimmer bezels, offering a cleaner and more premium look than earlier Echo Show models available in India. The Echo Show 11 sports an 11-inch full HD screen, while the Echo Show 8 comes with an 8.7-inch HD display. According to Amazon, the refreshed design maximises screen real estate without increasing the overall footprint of the devices.

Beyond aesthetics, Amazon is focusing heavily on practical daily use. With touch interaction and hands-free Alexa voice commands, users can manage smart home devices, set up routines, check calendars, build shopping lists, or follow recipes while cooking. The idea, Amazon says, is to reduce everyday friction by handling small but frequent tasks seamlessly.

“Whether coordinating family schedules, managing a smart home, or staying on top of a busy day, Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 are designed to help,” said Dilip R.S., Director and Country Manager, Amazon Devices India. “These devices serve as home assistants, helping customers stay organised and connected, while adapting seamlessly to the way they live and taking care of routine tasks so they can focus on what matters most.”

Powering these experiences is Amazon’s custom AZ3 Pro silicon, paired with its new Omnisense sensor platform. Omnisense combines multiple inputs such as a 13-megapixel camera, audio sensors, ultrasound, Wi-Fi radar, accelerometer, and Wi-Fi CSI. Together, they allow Alexa to better understand activity within a room. This enables automation like turning lights on when someone enters, or triggering temperature-based actions, all configurable through the Alexa app.

The displays are also tuned for all-day comfort. Amazon says the screens deliver vivid colours and sharp visuals, with ambient display adjustments that respond to lighting conditions. For communication, both devices feature a 13MP camera with centred auto-framing and noise reduction, aimed at making video calls clearer and more natural.

Audio sees a notable upgrade as well. The Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 use a new audio architecture with front-firing stereo speakers and a custom woofer. Users can stream music, podcasts, and audiobooks from platforms such as Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, and Audible, depending on subscriptions. Video content from Prime Video and Netflix is supported, while YouTube can be accessed via the Silk browser.

The devices also function as basic home monitoring hubs. Using Drop In, users can check on family members or pets, and view feeds from compatible security cameras and video doorbells, with support for up to four live feeds simultaneously. Amazon emphasises privacy, offering physical microphone and camera controls, along with options to review or delete voice recordings through the Alexa app.

Pricing and availability:

The Echo Show 11 is priced at Rs 26,999, while the Echo Show 8 costs Rs 23,999. Both are available in Graphite and Glacier White via Amazon.in, Flipkart, and offline retailers including Reliance Digital and Croma. Amazon has also confirmed that these devices are built to support Alexa+, its upcoming generative AI-powered assistant, once it launches in India, though a timeline has not yet been shared.