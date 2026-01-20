Harish Rao appears before SIT in Phone Tapping Case

The interrogation of former Telangana minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao began on Tuesday as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged phone tapping case linked to the 2023 Assembly elections.

Harish Rao arrived at the Jubilee Hills police station on Tuesday morning and appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing allegations of illegal surveillance during the election period. SIT officials are recording his statement in connection with the case.

The SIT is questioning Harish Rao based on statements given by Shravan Rao, Managing Director of a television channel and an accused in the case, as well as former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief Prabhakar Rao.

Meanwhile, the interrogation was accompanied by political tension outside the police station. Several BRS leaders and party workers staged a protest near the Jubilee Hills police station, with a large number of cadres accompanying Harish Rao. Police had made it clear that only Harish Rao would be permitted inside the premises.

When police asked the party workers to disperse and not remain in the vicinity, an argument broke out between BRS leaders and the police. The protest led to a tense atmosphere around the police station as security was tightened during the SIT proceedings.