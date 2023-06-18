Jackfruit mela

Puttur: The two day ‘Halasu Mela’ (Jackfruit fair) took off today to a roaring start in Puttur that is otherwise known for its Arecanut gardens., the Jackfruit growers coming from all over the state left for their respective places satisfied with the consumers from Dakshina Kannada district. “They are gracious, patient and above all they do not bargain” said Parameshwara a jackfruit grower Co-operative told Hans India.

Thousands of tons of jackfruit goes waste every year during the season “which is a crying shame” I brought 3 tons of five varieties of jackfruit to this fair and I was surprised to see the enthusiasm of the consumers here. Every pod was sold at the price I quoted, they do not even bargain, which is very encouraging for farmer, on the second day I had reduced the prices at least by 20 per cent, which generally every direct seller keeps as bargain margin, but in Mangaluru and Puttur I do not need to do so and many farmers from Chikkamagaluru, Shimoga and Tumakuru have followed suit, he adds.

The ‘Halasu Mela’ (jackfruit fair)annually at held at Bangalore with a great pomp where city dwellers go ga ga over the succulent fruit. But in towns like Puttur most houses have access to Jackfruit in ways more than one. “In Lalbagh Bengaluru the annual Halasu mela gets us volumes in sales which is good for every farmer but in Mangaluru, value is more for lesser stock”says Ramesh a farmer.

The Puttur Halasu Mela is a special one a host of growers of many fruits including Mango, Mangesteins, Rambutan, dragon fruits and many other berries and fruits converged in big numbers. Those who were looking for plants and saplings for these fruits and berries also got their wishes met by a host of nurseries of fruit trees. A special array of lotus plants was the highlight of the mela.

Academia on jackfruit told Hans India that Six western ghats districts Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shimoga, Chikmagalur, Uttara Kannada and Hassan to develop Jackfruit orchards on lines of Mango orchards in Rathnagiri and Devgadh of Maharashatra and motivate tribal villagers in the Western ghats to plant jackfruit varieties on all fringe areas of the forests to keep away Monkeys and bears coming into their villages foraging for food. This movement began in 1999 after the forest department observed that the wild animal incursion into the human habitation was due to the fact that the fringe areas of the forests had no fruit bearing foliage. In vast expanses of the fringe areas in Karkala, Kundapur, Mudigere, Kottigehara, Mundaje, Sampaje, Shibaje and many places on all three sides of the Western ghats have been planted with Jackfruit and wildjack which has worked wonders in protecting the jackfruit yield of the farmers say forest officials.