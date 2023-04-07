JD(S) extends support to Congress by not fielding its candidate

Mysuru: Nanjangudu Congress candidate Darshan Dhruvanarayan is campaigning in the pain of losing his father R Dhruvanarayan last month. However, now Darshan has also lost his mother Veena on Friday. In this background, the JDS has decided not to field its candidate against Darshan Dhruvanarayan in Nanjangudu constituency. JDS leaders G. T. Deve Gowda and S. Ra. Mahesh clarified about this.

Chamundeshwari MLA G. T. Deve Gowda, who spoke to reporters in Mysuru about this, said that 'Dhruvanarayan's two children look like Lava and Kusha. The pain of losing the father is still there, the mother also expired . We are not willing to compete with such sad people'. Therefore, he clarified that we are debating whether to contest or not.

Another JDS MLA, S R Mahesh responded that it has been decided to support Dhruvanarayan's son after demise of his father. JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy discussed this with the MLA leaders of Mysuru . While there was a discussion about giving support in the background of losing his father. Now Darshan's mother has also died. In this context, HD Kumaraswamy will definitely support. They will officially inform about this. Kumaraswamy himself said that he would console Darshan by visiting his house and announce his support.