Jeans park to be set up in Ballari: 154 acres acquired, says MB Patil

Bengaluru: Largeand Medium Industries Minister MB Patil announced on Thursday that a Jeans Park will be established by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) at Sajanjeerayanakote, near Ballari. He stated that 154 acres of land have already been acquired for the project, to fulfill the assurance made by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Highlighting the potential of the project, Patil said that globally renowned companies are expected to establish their presence in the proposed park. He noted that the political uncertainty in Bangladesh has created an opportunity to bolster the jeans industry in Ballari. “The unstable situation in Bangladesh has prompted investors and exporters to explore alternatives, and Ballari has emerged as a favorable destination. We aim to capitalise on this by attracting significant investments in the jeans sector,” he said.

Ballari is home to over 500 jeans manufacturing units, which generate tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs. The Industries Department plans to develop the area into an organised export hub with assistance from the Textile Department. Patil added that a meeting will soon be held with the Textile Minister to discuss possible incentive options for jeans manufacturing units.

During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi interacted with workers and employers in Ballari’s jeans industry. He assured them of setting up a Jeans Park and subsequently wrote to the Industries Department on August 1, 2023, regarding the implementation of the project. According to Patil, the current geopolitical situation is conducive to realising this vision.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also announced the initiative in the state budget presented in February 2024. The project aims to elevate the jeans industry in Ballari to global standards by organising it under a structured framework, Patil