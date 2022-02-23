Job security lures 114 engineering grads to join as PSIs in police dept

Kalburgi: Most engineering graduates prefer 'cool' jobs in software companies, with five-day week and an attractive pay-check. Showing a changing trend of graduates with technical background, moving away from this beaten track, 114 engineering graduates have joined police force as sub inspectors. They have successfully completed training at the Kalburgi Police Training Academy. This came to light at the passing out parade of 288 sub inspectors held on February

20. This sixth batch of PSIs includes graduates from different fields 56 (Arts), 20 (commerce), 16 (MA), 12 (MSc), six (M Tech), five (MBA), three (BCA).

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra who was the chief guest at the function, expressed happiness over such a large number of candidates from engineering field joining the police force for the first time. He expressed the hope that recruitment of candidates with technical skills would enhance the efficiency and skills of the police department in criminal investigation.

Professional degree-holders normally prefer private sector jobs with attractive salaries and perks. If at all they want to join government service, they would look for higher posts like IPS, deputy SP posts.

According to experts, owing to tight job market caused by Covid-induced lockdown a large number of professionals are showing interest in other employment opportunities.

Speaking to The Hans India on Tuesday, Vasishta, a probationary PSI, said that he had worked in a software company for three years after completing M Tech. He has joined the police department as there is a job security till the age of 60 years and salaries are also decent. Another reason that has prompted him to choose police job is the opportunity

it gives him to serve the public directly unlike in private sector.