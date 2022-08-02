JSSSTU sings MOU with Bhoruka Ltd to enhance skill development among students

Mysuru: JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU), Mysuru, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bhoruka Extrusions Pvt Ltd, Mysuru. The collaboration is an initiative towards enhancing skill development, outcome-based training, placement, R & D and related services.

The MoU was signed by Dr S A Dhanaraj, Registrar of JSS STU and Bhoruka Extrusions Pvt Ltd, Mysuru, represented by Rajat Agarwal, Director.

The scope of this MoU is for the improvement of industry-institute interaction by giving exposure and hands-on experience to the students of BE and MTech in technological upgradation, innovation and competitiveness of industry through internships, project work and placements. The MoU will also benefit the research scholars and faculty members in research activities.

Rajat Agarwal briefed about the industry which is engaged in the business of manufacturing in the field of extrusion, anodizing and powder coating. He said that this MoU would create openings for students' internship, placement and research opportunities which can be carried out in collaboration. He also expressed his interest in collaborative research with the faculty members of the university.

Dr Dhanaraj opined that establishing a centre of excellence in the university in the related field would benefit the students and research scholars for training and research activities which can make the students improve their skills.

He also suggested including electives in the curriculum considering the needs of the industries, which can be taught by the faculty members of the university and experts from the industry.