Junior doctors protest non-payment of salaries

Mysuru: Junior doctors, who have been roped in for rural services under Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMC& RI), staged a demonstration here on Monday (September 20) over non-payment of salaries. The doctors, who were protesting at the premises of MMC&RI, said,"From June 30, 2021, we have been working in Covid wards. MMC&RI dean and director Dr C P Nanjaraja has neglected our services. When we reminded him of our salaries, he gave a vague answer. The Medical Education Council has not issued any order regarding this. Time and again, Dr Nanjaraja has told us to look for other jobs. He categorically said that MMC&RI would not be paying us."



They said, "Despite finishing MBBS, we have to depend on our parents financially. What we are being paid at the moment is a pittance and we are not getting paid in time. We urge the MMC&RI management to pay Rs 10,000 more as Covid-19 allowance.