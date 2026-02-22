Justice Gopalagowda calls for AI adoption in judiciary

Bengaluru: Former Supreme Court judge Gopalagowda called for the calibrated adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the judicial system to ensure faster and more efficient delivery of justice. He was speaking at an event organized by Omilos Solutions Pvt. Ltd., where three AI-powered mobile applications - Vakeels.ai, Legalsnaps.info, and AdvocateX.io were formally launched.

Justice Gopalagowda noted that while AI can significantly assist the judiciary, it lacks human sensitivity and must be implemented carefully. "AI is artificial and cannot replace human compassion. It should be used where necessary to strengthen, not substitute, judicial wisdom," he said. He stressed that justice must be rooted in humanity and fairness, warning that disparities based on wealth or caste undermine public trust.

Highlighting concerns about systemic challenges, he observed that merit must remain the cornerstone of judicial appointments and functioning.

Technology, he added, should serve as a tool to enhance transparency and efficiency.

Dr. Nishchalanandanatha Swamiji and Member of Parliament Dr. C.N. Manjunath also addressed the gathering, emphasizing responsible technological integration in the legal profession. Founder Suresh Jayaram said the platforms aim to simplify legal research, improve legal literacy, and connect lawyers and clients on a unified digital ecosystem, making legal services more accessible to the public.