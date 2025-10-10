Kambala gets official recognition as a state sport

The traditional buffalo slush-track race, Kambala, has taken a major stride toward institutional recognition, with the Sports Authority of Karnataka formally granting State-level status to the Karnataka State Kambala Association (Udupi). The order, issued on October 7, 2025, designates the body as a State Sports Institution authorised to organise and oversee kambala events across Karnataka.

The recognition, valid for three years or until further notice, marks a turning point for the centuries-old rural sport rooted in the coastal districts. The newly recognised body is headed by Belapu Deviprasad Shetty as president, Naveenchandra Alva as vice-president, and Vijayakumar Kanginamane as secretary. The association comprises 18 members, including Chandrahasa Sanil (Hosabettu), Lokesh Shetty (Muchchur), and Bhaskar S. Kotian (Moodumarnad) as executive committee members. Jeevandhar Ballal, Jeevandas A., and K. Gunapala Kadamba serve as honorary advisors.

According to the official notification signed by Chethan R, Commissioner, Department of Sports and Youth Empowerment, the association is required to submit annual reports, certified audit statements, meeting agendas, and a calendar of events by the end of June each year, as per the Karnataka Societies Registration Act, 1960.

President Belapu Deviprasad Shetty said the official recognition allows Kambala committees to receive annual government grants through the association. “This recognition was given following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s direction. Now, kambala will receive budgetary allocations, and referees participating in the races will get allowances, just like in other sports,” he said.

The move is seen as a significant step in preserving and promoting Kambala as part of Karnataka’s cultural and sporting identity, bringing it closer to mainstream sports infrastructure and state patronage.