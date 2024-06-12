Kannada actor Darshan arrested in murder case

Actor Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, Renukaswamy, Bengaluru: Leading Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his close friend and actress Pavithra Gowda were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a man who allegedly made "derogatory" comments against her, police sources said.

The police questioned Darshan, popularly known as the 'Challenging Star', and 12 others after taking them into custody in connection with the alleged murder of the man, identified as Renukaswamy, whose body was found here on June nine. Later, they all were arrested.