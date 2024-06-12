Live
- Apple and OpenAI Partner to Bring ChatGPT to iPhone and Mac
- Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and Sreeleela's New Movie Launched with Grand Pooja Ceremony
- Use technology to enhance performance: SP Harshavardhan Raju
- World Day Against Child Labour 2024: Date, history and significance
- Anam rarest record
- Bitten by vastu bug, CM enters Sectt through North East Gate
- Xiaomi 14 Civi Launch: Livestream Details, Expected Price, and Features
- 138 screens in Tirupati district to watch CM swearing-in ceremony
- Is director Shankar planning a film with kollywood star Ajith Kumar?
- A festive mood prevailed in Vizag
Kannada actor Darshan arrested in murder case
Actor Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, Renukaswamy, Bengaluru: Leading Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his close friend and actress Pavithra Gowda were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a man who allegedly made "derogatory" comments against her, police sources said.
The police questioned Darshan, popularly known as the 'Challenging Star', and 12 others after taking them into custody in connection with the alleged murder of the man, identified as Renukaswamy, whose body was found here on June nine. Later, they all were arrested.
