Kannada bhashe showcased in Bastar

Bengaluru: Chitrakote Kannada–Chhattisgarhi Sangama brought together eminent personalities, artists, royals, and citizens from Karnataka for a two-day cultural and intellectual confluence held in Bastar, Chattisgarh.

Organised on August 9-10, the event celebrated the linguistic and cultural harmony between the two states. Notable guests from Karnataka included Krishna Devaraya, the 19th descendant of Anegundi Samsthanam and Vijayanagar rulers from the Aravidu dynasty, and Yakshagana troupe from Sirsi led by Nirmala Hegde, stated a press release issued by Chitrakote Kannada-Chattisgarh Sangam on Thursday.

“In Chhattisgarh, the prominent Kannadigas visited Maa Danteshwari Temple at the Bastar royal palace, followed by a royal high tea hosted by Maharaja Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo,” said Aakash Verma, one of the organisers of the event.