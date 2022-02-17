Kannada poet Chennaveera Kanavi passes away at 94

Bengaluru: Eminent Kannada poet Dr Chennaveera Kanavi passed away at the age of 94 in Dharwad on Wednesday morning following age-related complications.



As a mark of respect to the litterateur, the State government has ordered that his last rites should be performed with police honours.

Born on June 29, 1928 at Hombal village in Gadag district to Sakkarappa, a school teacher, and Parvatavva, a homemaker, Kanavi had his initial schooling in the village and then he completed his higher education in Dharwad.

Kanavi penned more than 15 books, which were compilation of poems, collection of essays and various other books.

Besides winning the Sahitya Akademi award for his book 'Jeevadhwani', Kaanavi received the Rajyotsava Award, Pampa Award, Nadoja title, Nrupathunga award, Sahitya Bangara Award and several other honours.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed his profound grief at the demise of Chennaveera Kanavi.

"Kanavi was one of the most creative writers of Kannada literary world. He and his family have been very close to me for the past four decades. He was a personification of humility who used to win the hearts through his softs-spoken and gentle nature. I have never seen him losing his cool. He has been honoured with many prestigious awards including the Nadoja award. He raised the stature of the awards, such was his credibility," Bommai said in his condolence message.

"The Kannada literary world has suffered a huge loss in his death. It is unfortunate that we are losing so many literary greats like Champa, Siddalingaiah and now Kanavi. New writers should get inspiration from these great litterateurs and rise to attain glory. Karnataka literature has the distinction of winning eight Jnanpith awards. The literary world should continue its rich contributions and win many more Jnanpith awards," Bommai said.

The State government is ready to provide all assistance to the literary world. That would be the best way of paying its respects to Kanavi. "May the almighty give strength to his family members to bear this loss," Bommai said.