Karavali Utsav to Showcase Coastal Karnataka’s Cultural Legacy

Mangaluru: After a hiatus of several years, the much-anticipated Karavali Utsav is set to return, promising a vibrant celebration of the rich cultural and traditional heritage of Coastal Karnataka. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Mullai Muhilan M.P. announced that the event, starting on December 21, will feature exhibitions, performances, and culinary delights that reflect the region’s unique identity.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting at the District Commissioner’s office, Dr. Muhilan said, “Karavali Utsav will provide a platform to showcase the diverse traditions, literature, and culinary heritage of this coastal region. Visitors will experience the cultural richness of local linguistic groups such as the Tulu, Beary, Konkani, and Arebhashe communities.”

Celebrating Tradition

The festival will highlight indigenous art forms, traditional cuisine, and cultural practices through live demonstrations and sales. Special stalls will offer delicacies and handicrafts from tribal and rural communities, providing them with a platform to promote their heritage and craftsmanship.

Grand Opening Parade

The event will begin with a grand cultural procession on December 21, starting from Kodialbail and concluding at the Karavali Utsav grounds. The opening ceremony will take place in the evening, marking the start of a series of cultural and entertainment activities.

Key Attractions

The festival grounds will host exhibitions, food fairs, and traditional art performances. Related events such as the Beach Utsav, Youth Utsav, and a Plant Fair will run alongside the main festivities at various locations across the district.

Cultural Institutions Extend Support

The Karnataka Tulu, Beary, Konkani, and Arebhashe Academies will play a pivotal role in organising events and performances. “These academies will help ensure the authenticity and success of the festival,” Dr. Muhilan stated, adding that the district administration would provide all necessary support.

Boosting Tourism and Heritage

Dr. Muhilan emphasised that Utsav aims to draw tourists by offering them a unique opportunity to explore the culture, traditions, and culinary expertise of Coastal Karnataka, all under one roof.

The Karavali Utsav promises to be a dynamic blend of tradition and modernity, offering both locals and visitors an immersive experience of Coastal Karnataka’s unique cultural tapestry.