Karnataka: 15-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Fires Gun, Killing Child and Injuring Mother 

A 4-year-old boy died and his mother was injured after a 15-year-old boy accidentally discharged a gun while playing with it at a poultry farm in Nagamangala. Police have arrested both the boy and the farm owner.
A tragic incident occurred in Nagamangala taluk, where a four-year-old boy died, and his mother was severely injured after a 15-year-old boy accidentally fired a loaded gun while playing with it. The incident took place around 5:45 pm on Sunday at a poultry farm where the family worked.
The child, identified as Abhijeet, was from a migrant laborer family from West Bengal. The 15-year-old boy noticed a firearm hanging on the wall at the family’s small house on the farm and began playing with it. In the process, the gun accidentally discharged, hitting Abhijeet in the abdomen and injuring his 30-year-old mother in her leg.
The boy was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately died from his injuries due to excessive blood loss. His mother is reported to be stable and receiving treatment.
Police have filed charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the 15-year-old boy and have also booked the poultry farm owner for violating the Arms Act by carelessly storing the licensed firearm. Both the boy and the farm owner were arrested in connection with the incident. The boy, also from West Bengal, was working at a nearby poultry farm. Further investigations are ongoing.