Gopalan School of Architecture and Planning secures second consecutive VTU Gold Medal

Bengaluru: Gopalan School of Architecture and Planning (GSAP) has secured another remarkable academic achievement, with M.Arch student Ar. Uthpala Kiran earning the Gold Medal from Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) for 2024–25. Specializing in Construction Project Management. She scored a CGPA of 9.97, topping all university gold medalists and securing GSAP's second consecutive honor.

This milestone highlights the school's relentless drive for rigorous scholarship, innovative pedagogy, blending cutting-edge curriculum with hands-on training to shape future architectural leaders. Sunita Prabhakar, Director - Gopalan Foundation, said: "Ar. Uthpala Kiran's extraordinary achievement is a testament to GSAP's unwavering commitment to excellence. This second consecutive VTU Gold Medal reflects our students' dedication, our faculty's mentorship, and our vision to nurture architects who lead with innovation and integrity."

The management, faculty, and students expressed immense pride and joy over this accomplishment, reaffirming GSAP's track record of sustained excellence in higher education.

GSAP remains dedicated to annual benchmarks in academia, cultivating analytical skills, creativity, and professional readiness among its scholars. These victories reinforce the institution's fervour for fostering outstanding achievement.