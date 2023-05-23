Karnataka: 16 New MLAs Did Not Show Up On Oath-Taking Legislative Assembly

Live
At the Vidhana Soudha on May 23 to take their oaths as Karnataka Legislative Assembly members, sixteen freshly elected MLAs did not show up on that day. Whereas between May 22 and 23, 208 MLAs took their oaths.
16 newly elected MLAs were not present to take the oath of office as members of the Assembly, and as a result they were unable to vote in the elections for the position of Speaker, which are set to take place on May 24. Pro-tem Speaker R.V. Deshpande informed the House of this.
In order for them to participate in the election for Speaker, he appealed with the 16 members to come to his chamber by the end of the day to take the oath. He then adjourned the House for the day.
U.T. Khader, a five-time MLA, submitted his nomination papers on May 23 and is anticipated to be chosen speaker by a vote of all members on May 24.
On Tuesday, Sharanu Salagar, who is running for the Basavakalyan Assembly seat, took the oath in the names of Shivaji and Basaveshwara, while Harish Poonja of the BJP, who was elected from the Belthangady constituency in the Dakshina Kannada district, did so in the names of Sri Ramachandra.
The local deity of B.Y. Vijayendra's constituency served as the witness for him as he took the oath required by the BJP. In the name of Basaveshwara, Laxmi Hebbalkar on the Congress took an oath. Furthermore,G.K. Venkata Shivareddy of the JD(S), who is running for Srinivaspura in the Kolar district, and Udaya K.M. of the Congress, who is running for Maddur, both took the oath of office on behalf of the electorate.
