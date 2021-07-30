Karnataka: 30 monkeys found dead; foul play suspected

Hassan: In an incident that should put humanity to shame, 30 bonnet macaques were found dumped near Chowdenahalli of Beluru range on Thursday. The miscreants stuffed macaques in a gunny bag and had thrown them at the roadside outside the forest area.



The incident came to light after the local residents opened the gunny bag and found two macaques gasping for breath. They fed the macaques with water. Officials from the police and the forest departments reached the spot. However, one macaque out of the two could not be saved. The veterinarians suspect a case of poisoning.

The forest department has launched an investigation into the incident. However, the department has stated that there is no monkey menace in Beluru and there is a possibility of the macaques being brought from the adjoining taluk Sakaleshpur or Chikmagaluru district.

Dr Basavaraj K.N. told The Hans India, "Yesterday, night 36 dead Bonnet Macaques are dumped Near Chowdenahalli of Beluru range in Hassan district outside Forest area.

Belur has no monkey menace, possibly might have been brought from adjoining Taluk Sakaleshpur or Chikmagalur district Investigation is underway."

The video is viral on social media. Film actor Randeep Hooda tweeted, "In an absolutely heinous act, more than 60 monkeys were poisoned, tied in bags and thrown on Sakleshpur Begur Crossroad in Hassan District, Karnataka. @moefcc @byadavbjp @aranya_kfd @CMofKarnataka."





In an absolutely heinous act, more than 60 monkeys were poisoned, tied in bags and thrown on Sakleshpur Begur Crossroad in Hassan District, Karnataka. @moefcc @byadavbjp @aranya_kfd @CMofKarnataka pic.twitter.com/VqHv0Oew8v — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) July 29, 2021

Forest officers registered a case and launched hunt to nab culprits. The dead monkeys were cremated in the forest.