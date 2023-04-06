Karnataka: BJP MLA facing stiff resistance to contest from Bagalkote this time

Bagalkote: An atmosphere of confusion has been created in the BJP as the issue of distribution of tickets for election candidates in the Bagalkote assembly constituency, which is the stronghold of BJP, is getting closer.

Among the seven assembly constituencies in the district, the Bagalkote assembly constituency, which is the BJP's stronghold, has become a hotbed of confusion this time. From 2004, BJP started to grow stronger in Bagalkote district which was earlier a stronghold of Congress. A good atmosphere was created for the BJP to the extent that even if the candidates of the party changed, the victory was only for the BJP.

After Veeranna Charantimath, who is the working president of a prestigious educational institution called Basaveshwara Veerashaiva Vidyavardhak Sangha, became the Bagalkote MLA, the constituency has developed fairly. But the BJP family, which was united till now, has recently become a nest of confusion. Mallikarjuna Charantimath, the brother of local sitting MLA Veeranna Charantimath, is also fighting for BJP ticket this time which created trouble for MLA.

Earlier, the MLAs had proved that they have their own grip on the party by expelling some leaders including Mallikarjuna Charantimath from the party or anti party activity. This caused confusion among the expelled brothers and leaders. But this veiled punching does not stop here, his brother himself has formed a group to not give tickets to the current MLA, Viranna Charantimath, and now he has announced a direct strike. He gave warning that If the sitting MLA Veeranna Charantimath is given a party ticket, then he will be in the fray as a rebel candidate.

On other hand, BJP MLC P H Pujar declared war against fellow MLA Charantimath. By saying that I am also an aspirant for Bagalkote Assembly Constituency, Bagalkote Town Development Authority member Mohana Nada Gowda, who was with Charantimath, earlier said that tickets should not be given to sitting MLAs this time. He has announced that if ticket is given to Charanthimath him again, he will contest as an independent. Due to all these reasons, the BJP family, which was united in the previous election, is now like a house with three doors