Karnataka Budget Praised for Focus on Healthcare and Education

MANGALURU : Karnataka Legislative Council Member and KPCC Working President Dr. Manjunath Bhandari has hailed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s state budget, calling it a people-centric financial plan that reinforces public trust in the government.

“The budget not only reflects the government’s genuine concern for the welfare of the people but also strengthens their expectations. The announcement of a government medical college for Puttur, a long-pending demand of the region’s residents, is particularly heartening,” Dr. Bhandari said in a statement.

He highlighted the government’s emphasis on social justice, healthcare, and education, noting that Puttur’s citizens had been advocating for a medical college for years. “With this budgetary allocation, their demand has finally been acknowledged,” he remarked.

Dr. Bhandari also commended the successful implementation of the Congress government’s flagship welfare schemes. “The guarantees promised during the elections are being fulfilled, strengthening public confidence. The budget also provides financial relief for healthcare workers, including a ₹1,000 salary increase for ASHA workers and a ₹50-crore allocation for an infectious disease prevention campaign.”

Calling the budget “revolutionary” for the healthcare sector, he highlighted key allocations, including₹100 crore for expanding home healthcare services in rural areas and₹320 crore towards reducing maternal and infant mortality rates. “These initiatives demonstrate the Chief Minister’s commitment to public welfare,” he added.

The budget, which prioritises inclusive development, has been widely discussed for its focus on strengthening Karnataka’s healthcare and education sectors while addressing long-standing demands from various communities.