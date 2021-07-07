Karnataka bus services to Kerala to resume from July 12

Bengaluru: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus services to Kerala that had remained suspended for over several months following COVID-19 will be resumed from July 12.

KSRTC and Kerala State Transport Corporation have agreed to resume services between the two States in view of some relaxations in COVID restrictions.

A statement released by the Karnataka SRTC on Wednesday said: "Passengers travelling from Kerala to Karnataka in KSRTC buses have to carry Covid negative test certificate, not older than 72 hours, or, vaccination certificate of having received at least one dose of vaccine, as per the guidelines of Government of Karnataka. Students and general public from Kerala visiting Karnataka daily for education, business and other reasons should undergo RT-PCR test once in 15 days and possess a negative test report. It is mandatory for all passengers to wear a face mask. Passengers are requested to follow the Covid-19 guidelines while travelling in the State corporation buses."

Kerala SRTC will run in a limited way to Karnataka via Kozhikode-Kasaragod depending on the demand.

Passengers can book tickets in advance online at ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in/ www.ksrtc.in or through KSRTC/Franchisee advance reservation counters for the above services.