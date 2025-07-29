Karnataka Charts Roadmap to Become India’s Quantum Capital with Nobel Laureates’ Dialogue

BENGALURU: In a major stride towards emerging as India’s hub for next-generation science and technology, Karnataka has unveiled its ambition to become the country’s "Quantum Capital." The announcement was made by Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology, Shri N.S. Boseraju, ahead of the prestigious Quantum India Bengaluru Summit that will host Nobel Laureates and leading global experts in the field.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting at Vikasa Soudha, the minister said, “Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Shri Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shri D.K. Shivakumar, our government is laying the groundwork to position Karnataka as India’s Quantum Capital. This dialogue with Nobel Laureates marks the beginning of a long-term roadmap to integrate quantum innovation into Karnataka’s development blueprint.”

Karnataka, with Bengaluru as its innovation epicentre, is already home to a thriving ecosystem spanning information technology, aerospace, and biotechnology. With this initiative, the state is aiming to push the frontiers further by building infrastructure and fostering collaborations in quantum computing and related technologies.

The summit will feature high-level interactions between Nobel Laureates and senior government officials, including Principal Secretaries of the Departments of Industries, IT & BT, and Higher Education. These discussions are expected to shape policy direction, accelerate research initiatives, and enable international partnerships in the quantum domain.

Officials, including Sadashiva Prabhu, Managing Director of Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society (KSTePS), and Prof. Akshay Naik from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), who also serves as co-chair of the summit, were present during the meeting.

The Quantum India Bengaluru Summit is being viewed as a landmark event that places Karnataka at the forefront of India's quantum revolution while also signalling its global aspirations in deep-tech innovation.