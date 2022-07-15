Karnataka CM Announces Funds For Relief Caused By Heavy Rain

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced the allocation of Rs 500 crore on Wednesday, July 13. The announcement was done as a rehabilitation step to repair infrastructure and basic services devastated by the recent rain that took 32 lives. According to the CM, the distribution of cash would be contingent to a thorough report of the state's rain-related damages.



Karnataka is experiencing torrential rains. On Thursday, July 14, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) released an orange alert along the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi, which have sustained significant losses.

Heavy rains have caused damages to the memorials at Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, to become submerged. The water level in the Koppal district's Tungabhadra dam is steadily rising.

There have been 32 fatalities and five people have gone missing till date. 34 individuals were injured, and many of them were housed in relief camps. According to the severity of the damage, houses were classified as having A, B, or C damage.

For completely demolished dwellings, compensation is offered in the amount of Rs. 5 lakh, Rs. 3 lakh, and Rs. 50,000 respectively. 14 relief camps have been established in the three districts, and four teams from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) are implementing relief efforts. The CM stated that they will provide dry ration packages to anybody affected who choose not to visit a relief camp.

Heavy rains caused significant property loss in Bengaluru as well. Due to sea erosion, rain water entered several low-lying dwellings, badly harming them. To stop the floods, the government is employing sea breaker technology that Kerala previously deployed. A few northern districts, including Belagavi, Vijayanagara, and Yadgir, are concerned about rains and rising water levels in rivers and dams.

Meanwhile, the Center is providing a compensation of Rs. 4 lakh to the families of individuals who have died in floods and other natural disasters.