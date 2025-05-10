Karnataka CM convenes special meeting amid rising tensions with Pak

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has convened a high-level meeting in Bengaluru on Saturday evening to assess the state’s preparedness amid escalating tensions with Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

The meeting, scheduled for 4 p.m., will focus on ensuring the availability of essential commodities and services in the event of a war. It will be attended by Home Minister G. Parameshwara, senior officials from the Home and Revenue Departments, and other key ministries.

Speaking to the media, Parameshwara said, “The Chief Minister will review the state’s readiness and issue directives on the management of vital supplies like water, food grains, and medical services. Updates will be sought from all concerned departments.”

He added that while there is no confirmation on whether Bengaluru is on any target list, the state must remain prepared. “We need to ensure that milk, water, food grains are available, and that hospitals are fully equipped to handle emergencies,” he said.

In response to a question, Parameshwara clarified that no holidays will be declared and leave requests will not be entertained. “This is a sensitive situation. Normalcy cannot be predicted, and we must remain on high alert until further notice from the Centre,” he said.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, he noted, “The concern today is not law and order, but the possibility of war. The Indian armed forces’ action against terrorist outfits in Pakistan has heightened the risk of escalation. The central government has issued advisories to all states.”

Security has been beefed up across Karnataka, especially in sensitive areas. “Awareness drives are being conducted in towns, and police forces have been instructed accordingly,” he said.

Parameshwara also stressed the need for increased vigilance along the coast. “Based on wartime experiences, coastal regions like Mangaluru and Karwar require special attention. There are three layers of protection in place -- the Coastal Security Police, equipped with boats and trained personnel; the Indian Navy, operating at the maritime border; and additional local enforcement. All arrangements have been made,” he assured.