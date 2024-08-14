  • Menu
Karnataka CM reviews situation at Tungabhadra dam

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with AP Ministers Nimmala Ramanaidu and Payyavula Keshav at the TB dam in Hosepet on Tuesday
Highlights

Hosepet (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrived at the Tungabhadra dam here on Tuesday to review the situation arising out of dam gate crashing caused by gushing of floodwaters on Saturday night. He was accompanied by Ministers and officials.

From AP, Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav and Anantapur District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar arrived here and greeted the Karnataka Chief Minister.

Other Karnataka Ministers who visited the dam include Minor Irrigation Minister Bosaraju and Backward Classes Minister Shivaraj Thangadage. Besides, MLAs Amilineni Surendra, Kalava Srinivas, Gummanur Jayaram from Anantapur district and Dhone MLA Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy were also present.

