Live
- Google Pixel 9 Series Launches in India: Prices, Specs, and Features Unveiled
- Villages and Towns in Disarray under Indiramma Rule: KTR
- Work team despatched after river embankment breached in China
- TRAI directs telcos to stop spam calls
- Novel self-powered smart fabric may enhance your health
- BJP’s Jagdambika Pal to head JPC on Waqf Bill
- YS Jagan to hold meeting with party leaders today over MLC election
- CoinEx Wraps Up Sponsorship of Hacker House Goa with Innovative Campaigns
- Kolkata medico’s rape and murder sparks protest by docs across State
- CBI Brings Allegedly Acuused Sanjoy Roy To Kolkata Headquarters
Just In
Karnataka CM reviews situation at Tungabhadra dam
Highlights
Hosepet (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrived at the Tungabhadra dam here on Tuesday to review the situation arising out of dam...
Hosepet (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrived at the Tungabhadra dam here on Tuesday to review the situation arising out of dam gate crashing caused by gushing of floodwaters on Saturday night. He was accompanied by Ministers and officials.
From AP, Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav and Anantapur District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar arrived here and greeted the Karnataka Chief Minister.
Other Karnataka Ministers who visited the dam include Minor Irrigation Minister Bosaraju and Backward Classes Minister Shivaraj Thangadage. Besides, MLAs Amilineni Surendra, Kalava Srinivas, Gummanur Jayaram from Anantapur district and Dhone MLA Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy were also present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS