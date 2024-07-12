Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Denies Land Allocation Scam Involving Wife, Calls Allegations Politically Motivated

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has denied allegations of a scam involving the allocation of land to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). He claims the land was illegally taken from her by the authority, entitling her to compensation.



Siddaramaiah explained that his wife, Parvathi Siddaramaiah, owned 3 acres of land in Kesare village, which was gifted to her by her brother Mallikarjun. MUDA acquired this land for development and compensated Parvathi with plots totaling 38,283 sq ft in the prime Vijayanagar area of south Mysuru in 2021. The BJP alleges that the market value of the Vijayanagar plot is significantly higher than the original Kesare land, suggesting a scam. The land was allocated to Parvathi during the BJP regime.

In an interview with India Today TV, Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of conspiring against him and his administration. He stated that if any discrepancies are found in the land allocation, the BJP can reclaim the land and provide appropriate compensation.

"Our land was taken illegally by MUDA, and she is entitled to land or compensation according to the rule that grants 50% of the original land as compensation," Siddaramaiah said. Officials confirmed that under the 50:50 scheme, landowners receive about 11,000 sq ft of developed land in exchange for undeveloped land, reported India Today.

Siddaramaiah clarified that when he was Chief Minister in 2014, Parvathi applied for compensation but was told it wouldn't be processed while he was in office. She reapplied during the BJP government in 2020-2021, and the land was allocated to her.

Regarding allegations of receiving more valuable land, Siddaramaiah countered, "If the BJP believes the land given to us is more valuable, they can take it back and give us our rightful share." He accused the BJP of fabricating the issue for political gain, denying any scam.

Siddaramaiah suggested that the BJP is targeting him because of his OBC background and his twice-held position as Chief Minister. He emphasized that the Congress and his government would respond politically to the BJP.

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh has appointed two IAS officers to investigate the matter and submit a report. Siddaramaiah insisted that his wife's case is not irregular.

The allegations have caused a political uproar in the state. Two BJP MLAs have written to the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, NV Anjaria, requesting an investigation into the alternative plot scam. Additionally, a police complaint has been filed against Siddaramaiah's wife, her brother Mallikarjun, and another individual in connection with the alleged scam.